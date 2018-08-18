18 Ağustos 2018 Cumartesi

Hafta Sonu Futbol



8 Ağustos 2018 Cumartesi

14:30 Cardiff City - Newcastle (s sport)
16:30 Hatayspor - K.Karabükspor (BeIN Max 1)
17:00 MİLLWALL - DERBY COUNTY (olmak max 2)
17:00 Tottenham - fulham (olmak 1)
17:00 leicester - kurtlar (olmak 2)
17:00 West ham - bournemouth (olmak 4)
17:00 everton - southampton (s spor)
19:00 Chievo - Juventus (olmak 2)
19:15 Celta Vigo - espanyol (BEIN 4)
19:15 Osmanlıspor - Giresunspor (BeIN Max 1)
19:15 Bursaspor - Kayserispor (BeIN 1)
19:30 preston - stoke (olmak bağlan)
19:30 Chelsea - Arsenal (s spor)
21:00 Monaco - Lille (olmak bağlan)
21:00 Boavista - Benfica (Uçankuş TV)
21:15 Fenerbahçe - gerçek toplum (BEIN 3)
21:30 Lazio - Napoli (BeIN 4)
21:45 Altınordu - Gençlerbirliği (BeIN Max 1)
21:45 Y.Malatyaspor - Fenerbahçe (BeIN 1)
21:45 Antalyaspor - A.Konyaspor (BeIN 2)
