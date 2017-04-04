Hafta Arası Futbol

4 Nisan 2017, Salı
20:00 Akhisar Belediyespor - Medipol Başakşehir (A Spor)
21:00 Hoffenheim - Bayern München (Eurosport2)
21:45 Roma - Lazio (Tivibuspor)
22:00 Monaco - Lille (BeINSports 2)
22:00 Manchester United - Everton (S Sport)
22:30 Atletico Madrid - Real Sociedad (BeINSports 3)
22:30 Real Betis - Villarreal (BeIN 91)
