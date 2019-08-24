24 Ağustos 2019 Cumartesi

Hafta Sonu Futbol


14:30 Derby County x West Bromwich Albion (BeIN4)
14:30 Norwich City x Chelsea (S Sport)
16:00 Troyes x Lens (BeIN2Max)
16:30 Fortuna Düsseldorf x Leverkusen (S Sport)
16:30 Keçiörengücü x Osmanlıspor (BeIN1Max)
17:00 Sheffield United x Leicester City (S Sport)
17:00 Stoke City x Leeds United (BeIN4)
17:00 Manchester United x Crystal Palace (TRTSpor / S Sport)
19:15 Ankaragücü x Kayserispor (BeIN1)
19:30 Schalke 04 x Bayern Münih (S Sport)
19:30 Liverpool x Arsenal (S Sport)
20:00 Real Madrid x Valladolid (TV2 Sport)
21:00 Dijon x Bordeaux (BeIN4)
21:00 Benfica x Porto (S Sport +)
21:45 Başakşehir x Fenerbahçe (BeIN1)
21:45 Alanyaspor x Kasımpaşa (BeIN2)
21:45 Balıkesirspor x BB Erzurumspor (BeIN1Max)
21:45 Altınordu x Karagümrük (BeIN2Max)
21:45 Fiorentina x Napoli (BeIN3)
22:00 Celta Vigo x Valencia (TV2 Sport)
